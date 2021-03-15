Syria: UK sanctions Assad allies

The UK imposed fresh sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday, including his foreign minister.

"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting," Raab added.

The list of newly sanctioned officials included the regime's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, as well as other prominent members of Assad's inner circle such as Malik Aliaa, commander of the republican guard since January.

The measures against them include travel bans and asset freezes. They are the first sanctions imposed by the UK against Syria following Brexit and add to the 353 sanctions put in place and carried over from the EU.

Westminster also said on Monday that it was attempting to push Damascus to "engage meaningfully" with the UN-led peace talks going on in Geneva.

The foreign ministry called on the Syrian government to release all people being held in arbitrary detention and to make it possible for aid agencies to access people in need throughout the country unhindered.

The conflict in Syria has been raging for 10 years now.



more to come...

ab/rt (Reuters, AFP)