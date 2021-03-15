Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

NTU students fixing bikes for free until March 19

More advanced repairs, such as key component replacement, incur cost

By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2021/03/15 20:29
NTU student inspecting bicycle (NTU photo)

NTU student inspecting bicycle (NTU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mechanical engineering students from National Taiwan University (NTU) are providing free bicycle repair services in front of Lu-Ming Hall on campus from March 8 to 19.

To receive the free service, people are required to sign up and attend a mandatory campus traffic awareness information session presented by NTU’s Student Safety Center.

In collaboration with the Student Safety Center, the bike repair program is part of a community service course designed for students from the mechanical engineering department.

Inspection services, including tire inflation, chain lubrication, and general safety checks, are provided daily throughout the two-week program.

Although various bike-repair services are provided, fixing the brakes is the main focus.

“Not all problems can be fixed here,” warned a mechanical engineering student during an interview. More advanced issues, she said, such as broken back wheel brakes for so-called “lady bikes,” might be beyond their capabilities.

Costs may be incurred for advanced repairs that involve fixing or changing key components of the bikes, such as saddles, handlebars, pedals, and seatposts.

Event preparation started at the end of February, with students training in how to fix bikes under professional technicians.

With the goal to promote campus traffic safety while giving students hands-on experience, the program was originally meant to fix bikes at NTU’s Azalea Festival, an annual tradition that moved online this year due to the pandemic.

NTU students fixing bikes for free until March 19NTU student inspecting bicycle (NTU photo)
university
NTU
bikes
repair
mechanical
engineering

RELATED ARTICLES

NTU Hospital announces groundbreaking lung transplant surgery
NTU Hospital announces groundbreaking lung transplant surgery
2021/03/13 13:07
Indian academic calls for closer ties with Taiwan
Indian academic calls for closer ties with Taiwan
2021/03/10 19:10
National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
2021/03/08 15:22
Annual Mei-Chu Tournament takes place in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Annual Mei-Chu Tournament takes place in Taiwan's Hsinchu
2021/03/07 17:34
Taiwanese-American Tim Wu to join White House
Taiwanese-American Tim Wu to join White House
2021/03/06 10:47

Updated : 2021-03-15 21:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’