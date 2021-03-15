NTU students fixing bikes for free until March 19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mechanical engineering students from National Taiwan University (NTU) are providing free bicycle repair services in front of Lu-Ming Hall on campus from March 8 to 19.

To receive the free service, people are required to sign up and attend a mandatory campus traffic awareness information session presented by NTU’s Student Safety Center.

In collaboration with the Student Safety Center, the bike repair program is part of a community service course designed for students from the mechanical engineering department.

Inspection services, including tire inflation, chain lubrication, and general safety checks, are provided daily throughout the two-week program.

Although various bike-repair services are provided, fixing the brakes is the main focus.

“Not all problems can be fixed here,” warned a mechanical engineering student during an interview. More advanced issues, she said, such as broken back wheel brakes for so-called “lady bikes,” might be beyond their capabilities.

Costs may be incurred for advanced repairs that involve fixing or changing key components of the bikes, such as saddles, handlebars, pedals, and seatposts.

Event preparation started at the end of February, with students training in how to fix bikes under professional technicians.

With the goal to promote campus traffic safety while giving students hands-on experience, the program was originally meant to fix bikes at NTU’s Azalea Festival, an annual tradition that moved online this year due to the pandemic.

NTU student inspecting bicycle (NTU photo)