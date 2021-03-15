Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 15) specified guidelines for who should and should not consider AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Taiwan has obtained its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs, the use of which some countries have called to temporarily suspend after concerns about blood clots in vaccine recipients were raised.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced the CECC’s recommendations with regard to the shots. The center suggested people who fall into the following three categories not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca:

●Persons allergic to ingredients in the vaccine

●Persons with severe allergic reactions to the first shot

●Persons under 18 years of age

The center added that anyone with fever, serious illness, or acute infection should put off getting vaccinated with the shots.

The CECC said those with the following conditions should seriously assess the risks and benefits of taking AstraZeneca’s shots:

●Thrombocytopenia, or blood clotting (coagulation) disorders such as hemophilia

●Immunodeficiency (including those receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors)

In addition, pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to carefully consider their options.

AstraZeneca, the Cambridge-based British company issued a statement on Monday defending its COVID-19 vaccine, saying there is “no evidence of an increased risk" of blood clots after receiving its vaccine.