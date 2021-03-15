Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines

Taiwan has obtained its first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine

  142
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/15 20:58
Chuang Jen-hsiang

Chuang Jen-hsiang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 15) specified guidelines for who should and should not consider AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Taiwan has obtained its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs, the use of which some countries have called to temporarily suspend after concerns about blood clots in vaccine recipients were raised.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced the CECC’s recommendations with regard to the shots. The center suggested people who fall into the following three categories not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca:

●Persons allergic to ingredients in the vaccine

●Persons with severe allergic reactions to the first shot

●Persons under 18 years of age

The center added that anyone with fever, serious illness, or acute infection should put off getting vaccinated with the shots.

The CECC said those with the following conditions should seriously assess the risks and benefits of taking AstraZeneca’s shots:

●Thrombocytopenia, or blood clotting (coagulation) disorders such as hemophilia

●Immunodeficiency (including those receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors)

In addition, pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to carefully consider their options.

AstraZeneca, the Cambridge-based British company issued a statement on Monday defending its COVID-19 vaccine, saying there is “no evidence of an increased risk" of blood clots after receiving its vaccine.
CECC
AstraZeneca
Thrombocytopenia
hemophilia
Immunodeficiency
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
2021/03/15 13:00
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
2021/03/15 12:34
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/15 12:09
Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
2021/03/15 11:54
Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
2021/03/15 11:14

Updated : 2021-03-15 21:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’