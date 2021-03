ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

Monday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $1,897,805 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-4, 0-6, 12-10.