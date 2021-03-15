Overseas Chinese student applications to study abroad in Taiwan increase by 30%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More overseas Chinese students are interested in applying to study in Taiwanese universities this year, according to the latest statistics compiled by the University Entrance Committee for Overseas Chinese Students (UECOCS).

Nearly 7,000 overseas Chinese students have applied to study at universities in Taiwan this year, a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year, CNA reported. Hong Kong students accounted for the largest increase, with over 1,000 more applications year over year.

Wu Tung-hsing (武東星), president of National Chi Nan University, the school handling UECOCS affairs, told CNA the key factor in the enhanced interest is Taiwan’s success in handling the pandemic.

With more Hongkongers buying real estate in Taiwan, parental encouragement might have played a role as well, Wu said. Taiwan’s friendly and safe environment must have also helped, he added.

Even though UECOCS has been unable to engage in overseas promotion or hold education fairs due to the pandemic, various online fairs and social media promotion are believed to have boosted Taiwan’s appeal to overseas Chinese students, Wu pointed out