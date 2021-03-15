Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Overseas Chinese student applications to study abroad in Taiwan increase by 30%

Hong Kong students account for largest percentage of increase

  265
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/15 17:16
(Flicker, <a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/simonwai/" title="移至 simonwai 的所有相片">simonwai</a> photo) ...

(Flicker, simonwai photo) ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More overseas Chinese students are interested in applying to study in Taiwanese universities this year, according to the latest statistics compiled by the University Entrance Committee for Overseas Chinese Students (UECOCS).

Nearly 7,000 overseas Chinese students have applied to study at universities in Taiwan this year, a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year, CNA reported. Hong Kong students accounted for the largest increase, with over 1,000 more applications year over year.

Wu Tung-hsing (武東星), president of National Chi Nan University, the school handling UECOCS affairs, told CNA the key factor in the enhanced interest is Taiwan’s success in handling the pandemic.

With more Hongkongers buying real estate in Taiwan, parental encouragement might have played a role as well, Wu said. Taiwan’s friendly and safe environment must have also helped, he added.

Even though UECOCS has been unable to engage in overseas promotion or hold education fairs due to the pandemic, various online fairs and social media promotion are believed to have boosted Taiwan’s appeal to overseas Chinese students, Wu pointed out
University Entrance Committee for Overseas Chinese Students
UECOCS
National Chi Nan University
Taiwan
overseas Chinese
students

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
2021/03/14 18:07
Warm, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan this week: Meteorologist
Warm, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan this week: Meteorologist
2021/03/14 14:57
Taiwan Army Special Forces conduct drills in Tamsui
Taiwan Army Special Forces conduct drills in Tamsui
2021/03/14 10:51
Tainan stadium packed with fans in pro baseball's season opener
Tainan stadium packed with fans in pro baseball's season opener
2021/03/14 08:45
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
2021/03/13 20:06

Updated : 2021-03-15 18:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’