Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

No one in Taiwan will accept 'one country, two systems': Former Taiwan lawmaker

Jaw Shaw-kong says Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' framework no longer exists

  277
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/15 15:30
China Broadcasting Corporation head Jaw Shaw-kong.

China Broadcasting Corporation head Jaw Shaw-kong. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), former lawmaker and head of the Kuomintang-affiliated China Broadcasting Corporation, said in an interview Monday morning (March 15) that he believes no one in Taiwan would accept "one country, two systems."

In response to China’s National People’s Congress voting in favor of amendments to Hong Kong’s electoral system, he pointed out that although it is not exactly the same as China’s, the new system in Hong Kong is also not much different. "Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is dead and has been replaced by the National People’s Congress," CNA quoted Jaw as saying.

He continued by saying that Taiwan is very concerned about how Beijing treats the people of Hong Kong. He also said he hopes Beijing will think carefully about its next move, as destroying Hong Kong’s democratic system would be a pity and would disappoint Taiwanese.

"Before this recent effort to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, no Taiwanese would accept the 'one country, two systems' framework. Now, literally no one will accept it," Jaw said.

Additionally, Jaw appealed to China to release One Media Group founder Li Chi-ying (黎智英) and 47 democracy advocates immediately. He said a country governed under the rule of law should not indefinitely detain people who have not been convicted

Under Hong Kong's new rules, the election committee responsible for choosing Hong Kong's chief executive would add 300 members for a total of 1,500 electors, according to Deutsche Welle.
Hong Kong
National People's Congress of China
Beijing
Jaw Shaw-kong
one country two systems

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
2021/03/12 16:09
China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
2021/03/11 23:30
China votes to change Hong Kong election system
China votes to change Hong Kong election system
2021/03/11 17:22
Chinese official says Hong Kong electoral changes will 'protect' international role
Chinese official says Hong Kong electoral changes will 'protect' international role
2021/03/09 14:15
Five things to know about the trials of activists in Hong Kong
Five things to know about the trials of activists in Hong Kong
2021/03/07 16:57

Updated : 2021-03-15 16:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’