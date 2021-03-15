No one in Taiwan will accept 'one country, two systems': Former Taiwan lawmaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), former lawmaker and head of the Kuomintang-affiliated China Broadcasting Corporation, said in an interview Monday morning (March 15) that he believes no one in Taiwan would accept "one country, two systems."

In response to China’s National People’s Congress voting in favor of amendments to Hong Kong’s electoral system, he pointed out that although it is not exactly the same as China’s, the new system in Hong Kong is also not much different. "Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is dead and has been replaced by the National People’s Congress," CNA quoted Jaw as saying.

He continued by saying that Taiwan is very concerned about how Beijing treats the people of Hong Kong. He also said he hopes Beijing will think carefully about its next move, as destroying Hong Kong’s democratic system would be a pity and would disappoint Taiwanese.

"Before this recent effort to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, no Taiwanese would accept the 'one country, two systems' framework. Now, literally no one will accept it," Jaw said.

Additionally, Jaw appealed to China to release One Media Group founder Li Chi-ying (黎智英) and 47 democracy advocates immediately. He said a country governed under the rule of law should not indefinitely detain people who have not been convicted

Under Hong Kong's new rules, the election committee responsible for choosing Hong Kong's chief executive would add 300 members for a total of 1,500 electors, according to Deutsche Welle.