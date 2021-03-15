Frenchman tests positive for Covid 47 days after Taiwan quarantine ends

In this April 24, 2020, file photo, a man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks along the Trocadero square close t... In this April 24, 2020, file photo, a man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks along the Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 15) confirmed five COVID-19 infections imported from the Philippines and France, including a second Frenchman to test positive for the virus well over 40 days after his quarantine ended.

During a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced five imported infections, raising the country's total number of cases to 990. The latest cases include three Filipinos, one Frenchman, and one Taiwanese citizen.

Chuang said that case No. 988 is a Frenchman in his 50 who is a colleague of fellow countryman, case No. 982., who did not test positive for the virus until 44 days after his quarantine in Taiwan had ended. Like his countryman, case No. 988 arrived in Taiwan for work on Jan. 12.

He submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight. When he arrived in Taiwan, he did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to a quarantine center.

After his quarantine ended on Jan. 27, he went to another residence to undergo self-health monitoring until Feb. 3. A self-paid test for the coronavirus taken on March 12 came back negative.

However, his colleague, case No. 982 tested positive that same day. On March 13, the health department notified case No. 988 that he had been identified as a contact of case No. 982 and arranged for him to undergo another coronavirus test.

On March 15, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 38 and tested positive for both IgM antibodies and IgG antibodies. Out of a total of eight contacts listed for case No. 982, only case No. 988 was found to have tested positive for the disease.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 181,352 COVID-19 tests, with 179,307 coming back negative. Out of the 990 officially confirmed cases, 874 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 951 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 29 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.