IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An IKEA store in Taipei that has been operating for over two decades will cease operations in April.

IKEA Taiwan announced on Facebook Sunday (March 14) that after 23 years of service, it will be shutting down the Dunhua North Road store in Taipei's Songshan District on April 26. In the post, the company evoked nostalgia by claiming that the branch was where many people had "walked together through important stages of life, such as school days, renting an apartment, getting married, buying a home, and welcoming a new life."

Within 30 minutes of being uploaded, the post gained thousands of comments and over 7,000 likes. As of publication, 14 hours later, the number of likes had soared to 28,000.

In November of 2019, IKEA announced it was optimistic about the Taiwan market and that it would open a new branch in Neihu, reported CNA. However, it said the store would share the space with other retailers.

Under Sunday's post, IKEA added that it will be offering 60-percent discounts on many products in the store from March 15 to April 26.