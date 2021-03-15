Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident

Budget report reveals plans for intensive training course, safety control mechanisms

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/15 11:54
Taiwanese Marines training on beach. (Facebook, Taiwan Marine Corps photo)

Taiwanese Marines training on beach. (Facebook, Taiwan Marine Corps photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The budget report the Ministry of National Defense recently sent to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee includes measures to prevent training accidents such as the one that occurred last summer.

The report revealed that the ministry has developed multiple safety control mechanisms, plans for an intensive training course, and personnel and equipment adjustment in response to the tragic boat mishap seen during last July’s Han Kuang 36 exercise.

The report pointed out that all soldiers who are intended to use rubber assault boats must complete a three-day comprehensive training course for man overboard scenarios to improve their rescue capabilities, according to Liberty Times.

On July 3, 2020, three members of the Marine Corps were left in critical condition after their dinghy capsized near Kaohsiung during a drill.

Rough winds and waves overturned the small boat, causing all seven occupants to fall into the water off Taoziyuan Beach, CNA reported. The group had been participating in landing drills in preparation for the Han Kuang 36 exercise.

Four marines were taken to Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital in Zuoying District, where three of them — Lance Corporal Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇), Staff Sergeant Chen Chih-chung (陳志榮), and Sergeant Amal Dakadu — were diagnosed with pulmonary edema and treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Tsai and Chen died on July 5 and July 6, respectively.
Taiwan military
Taiwan Marine Corps.
MND
Han Kuang 36

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/12 09:35
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/11 09:30
Taiwan's defense ministry developing new combat vehicle
Taiwan's defense ministry developing new combat vehicle
2021/03/10 15:59
Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
2021/03/09 17:25
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/09 08:13

Updated : 2021-03-15 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’