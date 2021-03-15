Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The budget report the Ministry of National Defense recently sent to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee includes measures to prevent training accidents such as the one that occurred last summer.

The report revealed that the ministry has developed multiple safety control mechanisms, plans for an intensive training course, and personnel and equipment adjustment in response to the tragic boat mishap seen during last July’s Han Kuang 36 exercise.

The report pointed out that all soldiers who are intended to use rubber assault boats must complete a three-day comprehensive training course for man overboard scenarios to improve their rescue capabilities, according to Liberty Times.

On July 3, 2020, three members of the Marine Corps were left in critical condition after their dinghy capsized near Kaohsiung during a drill.

Rough winds and waves overturned the small boat, causing all seven occupants to fall into the water off Taoziyuan Beach, CNA reported. The group had been participating in landing drills in preparation for the Han Kuang 36 exercise.

Four marines were taken to Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital in Zuoying District, where three of them — Lance Corporal Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇), Staff Sergeant Chen Chih-chung (陳志榮), and Sergeant Amal Dakadu — were diagnosed with pulmonary edema and treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Tsai and Chen died on July 5 and July 6, respectively.