Ensign InfoSecurity Partners with Anomali to Integrate Actionable Threat Intelligence Across its Managed Security Services Offering in South Korea

Partnership Expands Visibility Over Cyber Threats, Accelerates Detection Capabilities, and Supports Faster Response to Advanced Threat Actors

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 15 March 2021 - Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, and Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), Asia's largest pure-play cybersecurity firm, today announced a partnership that will strengthen cyber defences for joint customers in South Korea. By integrating threat intelligence from Anomali into its managed security offering, Ensign will expand visibility over cyber threats, accelerate detection, and respond more quickly to sophisticated adversaries.

"The Asia Pacific region is inundated with a never-ending wave of cyber attacks. Businesses here are keenly aware of how damaging threats like Olympic Destroyer can be, and they know that APTs backed by threat actor groups are always looking for ways to penetrate networks," said Stree Naidu, Anomali's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). "We're honoured to have been chosen by Ensign to help ramp up cyber defences for the many enterprises it serves. We know that by working together, we will reduce joint customers' risk of falling victim to attackers that are increasingly focused on the wide range of industries doing business here."

Threat actors are constantly evolving their methods, and launching increasingly sophisticated attacks--from cyber supply chain attacks to malware that is polymorphic or uses anti-forensic techniques. This makes it a perpetual challenge for cyber defenders to detect emerging threats. Furthermore, the recent rise in the adoption of cloud, surging remote workforces, and introduction of innovations such as 5G, have led to the rapid expansion of attack surfaces for all private and public sector organisations in South Korea, a reality that has motivated hackers in the region.

With access to comprehensive threat intelligence from the world's top open source and commercial feeds managed on Anomali ThreatStream, Ensign will gain a deep understanding of the adversaries that its customers are up against, and quickly identify when they are attacking. Coupled with Ensign's suite of advanced managed solutions, Ensign can reduce the time and resources required to detect, investigate, and escalate threat alerts through high-level automation, and enable faster mitigation.

"Anomali is a trusted name in cybersecurity, and our partnership will give us access to premier threat intelligence that will give us an edge over the world's most advanced threat actors," said Sam Goh, General Manager, Ensign Korea. "With the high fidelity of Anomali's threat intelligence, we can significantly enhance our visibility across our customers' complex and expanding digital estate, as well as deliver pre-emptive threat detection capabilities that allow us to detect and address sophisticated and emerging threats with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. This not only strengthens our customers' security posture but also allows them to continue to digitally transform and innovate with confidence."

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients' cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email marketing@ensigninfosecurity.com

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organisations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com.





