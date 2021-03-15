Alexa
Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/15 08:41
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday in Los Angeles.

— Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best traditional pop vocal album: James Taylor; “Unfollow the Rules”

— Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada

— Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.

— Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

— Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.

— Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend

— Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas

— Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

— Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez

— Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals

— Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

— Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.

— Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

— Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

