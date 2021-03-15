Alexa
Ellis throws for school-record 6 TDs in Austin Peay's win

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 08:36
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw for 262 yards and a school-record six touchdowns, Baniko Harley also set a program mark with four receiving scores, and Austin Peay beat Southeast Missouri State 49-42 in double overtime on Sunday.

Harley scored on 12-yarder for a 35-28 lead with 7:44 left in regulation before Geno Hess tied it for Southeast Missouri by capping a 21-play, 75-yard score with his third rushing touchdown. Hess scored on a five-yard run to finish a drive that took 7:21 off the clock and came with 23 seconds to play.

Hess opened overtime with a 2-yard TD run, and Harley answered with scoring grabs of 18 and 22 yards.

SEMO had the final possession and gained eight yards on the first play, but lost yardage on the next two followed an incompletion to end it.

Brian Snead rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown for Austin Peay (2-4).

Hess rushed for four touchdowns and 115 yards for SEMO (1-3). Andrew Bunch threw for 191 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

