TSU's Zito kicks 62-yarder plus game-winner as time runs out

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 08:47
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Zito, who booted 62- and 51-yard field goals earlier, kicked a 35-yarder as time expired to give Tennessee State a 21-20 victory over Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Stone Galloway booted a 37-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining to give Eastern Illinois a 20-18 lead but Isaiah Green completed a 48-yard pass to Cam Wyche to the Panthers 19 and one play later Zita kicked his game-winner for the Tigers (1-2 Ohio Valley Conference, 1-2).

Zito had a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter then added a conference record-tying 62-yarder with just over four minutes left in the game that equalled a kick by Murray State's Paul Hickert in 1986. It was a yard shy of the FCS record.

Eastern Illinois (0-3, 0-3) built a 17-3 halftime lead before the Tigers rallied with a pair of short touchdown runs then Zito's 62-yarder.

Green threw for 257 yards while Shawn McColley and Devon Starling ran for scores.

Otto Kuhns threw for two touchdowns to Jay Vallie for the Panthers. Jaelin Benefield rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries.

Updated : 2021-03-15 10:54 GMT+08:00

