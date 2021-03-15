Islanders beats Devils in shootout, take NHL overall lead

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) tries to score against New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) with Devils center Travis Zajac ... New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) tries to score against New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) with Devils center Travis Zajac (19) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) and Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4)... New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) and Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) looking on during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Islanders defeated the Devils 3-2 in the game on Oliver Wahlstrom's shootout goal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored on New York's final two shootout attempts and the Islanders won their ninth straight game, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night to take the NHL overall lead.

The Devils thought they had won 27 seconds into overtime on a goal by P.K. Subban, but a lengthy review showed Jesper Bratt was offside.

Beauvillier beat Scott Wedgewood on the Islanders’ third attempt to extend the shootout, and Wahlstrom extended New Jersey’s winless run at home to 0-10-1.

Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period for the Islanders, who pushed their points streak to 11-0-1. Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, allowing only Nikita Gusev to score in the shootout.

Janne Kuokkanen and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, while Wedgewood made 32 saves, including an in-close stop on Casey Cizikas in overtime.

HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 1

DETRTOIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and Carolina beat Detroit for its eighth consecutive victory.

Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida.

Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout.

Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho.

Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

WILD 4, COYOTES 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and surging Minnesota beat Arizona.

Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored to help Minnesota move within two points of West-leading Vegas. Minnesota is 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home.

Cam Talbot made 21 saves after shutting out the Coyotes 4-0 on Friday night in the opener of the three-game set.

Phil Kessel scored for Arizona.

AVALANCHE 4, KINGS 1

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat Los Angeles.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night.

Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period.

STARS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Dallas past Columbus.

The victory came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime. Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves, and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas in regulation. Zach Werenski scored for Columbus.