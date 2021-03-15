Alexa
Green his triple-double, Warriors beat NBA-leading Jazz

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/15 07:19
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts toward family members after the Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz in an NBA basketball game in San...
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco, Sun...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green had his 26th career triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz 131-119 on Sunday to end a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Green also had four steals in his second triple-double of the season. Stephen Curry had 32 points with six 3-pointers to go with nine assists.

Andrew Wiggins added 28 points as Golden State returned home for a rare Sunday matinee at Chase Center, where the Warriors had played just one time over the previous 24 days.

Rudy Gobert had 24 points and a career-high 28 rebounds for Utah (28-10), which became the league’s last team to reach double-digit losses. Donovan Mitchell added 24, Mike Conley 23 and Jordan Clarkson 21.

Utah had won the last five against Golden State and two in a row on the Warriors’ home floor.

THUNDER 128, GRIZZLIES 122

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had a career-high 23, helping Oklahoma City beat Memphis.

Kenrich Williams added 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

Ja Morant had 22 points and seven assists for Memphis.

Updated : 2021-03-15 09:19 GMT+08:00

