Gonzaga's bid for perfection begins with No. 1 overall seed

Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament as it tries to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years.

The Bulldogs were the top seed in the West Region in the bracket announced Sunday and will open against the First Four winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

Gonzaga (26-0) rolled through the regular season and the West Coast Conference Tournament, winning every game but one by double digits. The Zags have won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and are the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.

In their sights are the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated.

Get past the opener in Indianapolis and Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri.

The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.

The bracket also includes Pac-12 schools Oregon and Southern California, and No. 5 seed Creighton. No. 15 Grand Canyon is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

