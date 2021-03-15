Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, win ODI series 3-0

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 06:53
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, win ODI series 3-0

NORTH POINT, Antigua (AP) — Darren Bravo’s fourth one-day international century steered the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday and a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series.

Bravo was out for 102 in the 47th over when the West Indies needed only 26 runs to overhaul Sri Lanka’s total of 274-6. He shared an 80-run partnership with captain Kieron Pollard who finished 53 not out as the home side won with nine balls to spare.

Bravo earlier joined with Shai Hope in a 109-run partnership for the third wicket which put the West Indies on target to victory after they had been 39-2 in the 10th over.

Captain Jason Holder ended the run chase with a six from the third ball of the 49th over as West Indies ended on 276-5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-15 07:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42