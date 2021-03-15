Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chestnut sets career marks, Sacred Heart beats LIU 35-7

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 05:04
Chestnut sets career marks, Sacred Heart beats LIU 35-7

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut ran 24 times for a career-tying 203 yards and four touchdowns and Sacred Heart beat Long Island University 35-7 on Sunday.

Chestnut also caught two passes for 46 yards. His 249 total yards and four TD runs were career highs. His rushing total matched the mark he sent against Bryant in a 24-17 win on Nov. 2, 2019. In the season opener against Duquesne on March 7, Chestnut had 209 yards from scrimmage, two TD runs and two TD catches.

Marquez McCray completed 18 of 25 for 222 yards and had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rob DiNota for the Pioneers (1-1, 1-1 Northeast Conference). DiNota had four catches for 47 yards.

Sacred Heart opened the scoring on Chesnut’s 2-yard TD run in the first quarter and added a pair of touchdowns in both the second and third quarters.

The Sharks (1-1, 1-1) capped the scoring with Tosin Oyekanmi’s 6-yard TD run with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-15 06:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42