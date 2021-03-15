Duquesne beats Bryant 17-0, Schmitt gets 100th win

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Owens ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead Duquesne to a 17-0 victory over Wagner on Sunday.

Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt collected his 100th win with the Dukes. He joins eight active coaches in the FCS with at least 100 wins at their schools.

Owens scored from the 7 and 3, and both runs capped long scoring drives for the Dukes (2-0, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Owens ran for 172 yards and a touchdown in the Dukes' 30-27 season-opening win against Sacred Heart. Joe Mischler was 19-of-27 passing for 174 yards.

Wagner was held to 136 yards of total offense in its season opener. Ryan Yost completed 7 of 17 passes for 68 yards. Chris Collier had 14 carries for 40 yards.

It was coach Tom Masella's debut with the Seahawks. He was the defensive coordinator at rival Bryant in 2019.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25