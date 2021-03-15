Alexa
LB swap: McKinney traded by Texans to Dolphins for Lawson

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 01:48
MIAMI (AP) — Benardrick McKinney was traded Sunday by the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins for Shaq Lawson﻿ in a swap of linebackers.

McKinney played in only four games last year because of a shoulder injury, but missed just two starts with Houston from 2016 to 2019 while totaling at least 95 tackles each season, and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

He was a second-round pick by the Texans in 2015.

Lawson, a 2016 first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, spent four seasons with them. He had four sacks in 14 games in his only season with Miami.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins released another veteran linebacker, Kyle Van Noy, after one season with the team.

Updated : 2021-03-15 03:13 GMT+08:00

