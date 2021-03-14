English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Burnley 1, Arsenal 1
Sheffield United 0, Southampton 2
Aston Villa 0, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 1, Leicester 2
West Brom 0, Newcastle 0
Liverpool 0, Fulham 1
Man City 0, Man United 2
Tottenham 4, Crystal Palace 1
Chelsea 2, Everton 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 0
Man City 5, Southampton 2
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 0, Chelsea 0
Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0
Everton 1, Burnley 2
Fulham 0, Man City 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 2
Leicester vs. Sheffield United
Arsenal vs. Tottenham
Man United vs. West Ham
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool
Fulham vs. Leeds
Tottenham vs. Southampton
Brighton vs. Newcastle
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
Watford 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Barnsley 1, Birmingham 0
Brentford vs. Rotherham
Bristol City 0, QPR 2
Coventry 1, Derby 0
Millwall 0, Blackburn 2
Norwich 3, Luton Town 0
Preston 1, Bournemouth 1
Reading 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Stoke 2, Wycombe 0
Swansea 2, Middlesbrough 1
Blackburn 1, Swansea 1
QPR 1, Wycombe 0
Luton Town vs. Rotherham
Barnsley 0, Derby 0
Blackburn 0, Brentford 1
Luton Town 0, Swansea 1
Birmingham 0, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 2, Barnsley 3
Cardiff 1, Watford 2
Derby 0, Millwall 1
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1
QPR 0, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham vs. Coventry
Wycombe 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich 2
Cardiff vs. Stoke
Derby vs. Brentford
Luton Town vs. Coventry
Middlesbrough vs. Preston
Rotherham vs. Watford
Bournemouth vs. Swansea
Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich
QPR vs. Millwall
Wycombe vs. Barnsley
Birmingham vs. Reading
Blackburn vs. Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City vs. Rotherham
Coventry vs. Wycombe
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough
Norwich vs. Blackburn
Preston vs. Luton Town
Reading vs. QPR
Stoke vs. Derby
Watford vs. Birmingham
Swansea vs. Cardiff
Gillingham 3, Ipswich 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1
Blackpool 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 1
Doncaster 2, Plymouth 1
Hull 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Lincoln 3, Crewe 0
Northampton 4, Portsmouth 1
Oxford United 0, Charlton 0
Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Sunderland 2, Rochdale 0
Wigan 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Burton Albion 1
Bristol Rovers 4, Accrington Stanley 1
Charlton 2, Northampton 1
Crewe 1, Doncaster 0
Ipswich 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 1
Peterborough 1, Hull 3
Plymouth 0, Wigan 2
Rochdale 0, Shrewsbury 2
Swindon 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Gillingham 0
Portsmouth 0, Sunderland 2
Swindon 1, Gillingham 3
Blackpool 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bristol Rovers 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 0, Burton Albion 3
Doncaster 0, Northampton 0
Hull 2, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Lincoln 1, Rochdale 2
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Accrington Stanley 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth
Peterborough vs. Portsmouth
Oxford United vs. Doncaster
Lincoln vs. Gillingham
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers
Blackpool vs. Burton Albion
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Fleetwood Town vs. Swindon
Gillingham vs. Doncaster
Northampton vs. Crewe
Oxford United vs. Blackpool
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich
Rochdale vs. Peterborough
Shrewsbury vs. Hull
Sunderland vs. Lincoln
Peterborough vs. Doncaster
Northampton vs. Oxford United
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale
Blackpool vs. Peterborough
Exeter 4, Leyton Orient 0
Barrow 2, Mansfield Town 0
Bradford 1, Bolton 1
Cambridge United 1, Walsall 0
Cheltenham 3, Port Vale 2
Colchester 0, Newport County 2
Grimsby Town 1, Forest Green 2
Morecambe 3, Carlisle 1
Oldham 0, Southend 0
Salford 1, Scunthorpe 1
Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0
Tranmere 0, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle 1, Grimsby Town 1
Crawley Town 1, Salford 0
Forest Green 2, Morecambe 2
Harrogate Town 3, Colchester 0
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 2, Bradford 1
Port Vale 0, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 2
Southend 0, Tranmere 2
Bolton 2, Cambridge United 1
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Leyton Orient 1, Scunthorpe 1
Carlisle 3, Bradford 1
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 0
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 2, Harrogate Town 1
Morecambe 1, Newport County 3
Oldham 2, Cambridge United 4
Port Vale 0, Bolton 1
Southend 0, Stevenage 0
Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 0
Crawley Town vs. Walsall
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle
Cheltenham vs. Barrow
Port Vale vs. Newport County
Salford vs. Colchester
Scunthorpe vs. Oldham
Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere
Newport County vs. Leyton Orient
Stevenage vs. Carlisle
Barrow vs. Crawley Town
Bolton vs. Walsall
Bradford vs. Oldham
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green
Cheltenham vs. Salford
Colchester vs. Port Vale
Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town
Scunthorpe vs. Southend
Tranmere vs. Exeter
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient
Oldham vs. Exeter
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town
Colchester vs. Tranmere
Southend vs. Walsall
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford
Altrincham vs. Dover Athletic
Chesterfield 3, Yeovil 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Boreham Wood 2
Eastleigh 1, Bromley 2
Notts County vs. Aldershot
Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 1
Torquay United 0, Hartlepool 1
Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 2
Weymouth 1, Stockport County 0
Woking 3, Kings Lynn 0
Sutton United 0, Wrexham 0
Barnet 0, Wrexham 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidenhead United 1
Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 5
Sutton United 2, Yeovil 1
Torquay United vs. Aldershot
Altrincham 1, Hartlepool 1
Eastleigh vs. Dover Athletic
Notts County 1, Halifax Town 2
Wealdstone 3, Kings Lynn 1
Woking 0, Boreham Wood 0
Aldershot 2, Altrincham 1
Bromley 2, Barnet 2
Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone
Halifax Town 1, Solihull Moors 0
Hartlepool 0, Eastleigh 0
Kings Lynn 0, Sutton United 1
Maidenhead United 2, Chesterfield 0
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Wrexham 2, Weymouth 0
Yeovil 2, Woking 1
Wealdstone 0, Notts County 1
Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 0
Chesterfield vs. Sutton United
Halifax Town vs. Aldershot
Kings Lynn vs. Hartlepool
Stockport County vs. Barnet
Wrexham vs. Eastleigh
Boreham Wood vs. Notts County
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Weymouth
Maidenhead United vs. Torquay United
Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic
Woking vs. Altrincham
Yeovil vs. Bromley
Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Barnet vs. Chesterfield
Bromley vs. Solihull Moors
Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town
Hartlepool vs. Woking
Notts County vs. Yeovil
Sutton United vs. Stockport County
Torquay United vs. Kings Lynn
Weymouth vs. Wealdstone
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh
Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn
Bromley vs. Sutton United
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield
Dover Athletic vs. Chesterfield
Barnet vs. Maidenhead United
Wealdstone vs. Woking
Yeovil vs. Notts County
Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood