Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 22:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 24 8 0 2 50 126 84
Indy 31 21 8 2 0 44 100 81
Orlando 31 17 10 3 1 38 91 90
Greenville 34 15 10 7 2 39 98 104
South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104
Jacksonville 29 12 13 1 3 28 67 83
Wheeling 31 8 18 5 0 21 84 112
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 14 10 1 2 1 23 50 30
Wichita 33 20 8 4 1 45 100 83
Allen 29 19 9 1 0 39 103 81
Utah 33 13 11 4 5 35 97 113
Tulsa 32 15 14 2 1 33 72 81
Kansas City 31 13 13 4 1 31 77 87
Rapid City 36 16 18 2 0 34 100 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 3

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Allen 5, Utah 4

Sunday's Games

Wheeling at Indy, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-15 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Rapper in Taipei prepares for detention on return to Malaysia
Rapper in Taipei prepares for detention on return to Malaysia