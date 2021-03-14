THROUGH MARCH 13
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|195
|5
|1.54
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1128
|34
|1.81
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1264
|39
|1.85
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|21
|1260
|41
|1.95
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1212
|41
|2.03
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|2.03
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|667
|23
|2.07
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|13
|721
|26
|2.16
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|32
|2.19
|Calvin Pickard
|Detroit
|1
|54
|2
|2.22
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|12
|620
|23
|2.23
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|9
|537
|20
|2.23
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|2.28
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|35
|2.46
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|11
|623
|27
|2.60
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1264
|17
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|21
|1260
|14
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1128
|14
|5
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|21
|1253
|13
|6
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1212
|13
|4
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|21
|1239
|12
|7
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|15
|906
|12
|3
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|20
|1166
|11
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1101
|11
|7
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|15
|916
|11
|2
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|11
|4
|0
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|19
|1160
|10
|5
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|19
|1099
|10
|7
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|20
|1187
|9
|10
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|9
|6
|4
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|13
|721
|9
|2
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|17
|1030
|8
|5
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1002
|8
|10
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|16
|856
|8
|6
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1128
|34
|489
|.935
|14
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1264
|39
|556
|.934
|17
|3
|1
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|141
|.934
|3
|2
|0
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|195
|5
|70
|.933
|1
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1212
|41
|533
|.929
|13
|4
|3
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|13
|721
|26
|329
|.927
|9
|2
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|273
|.922
|4
|3
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|667
|23
|271
|.922
|6
|3
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|32
|376
|.922
|11
|4
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|14
|826
|36
|416
|.920
|4
|5
|4
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|21
|1260
|41
|473
|.920
|14
|7
|0
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|334
|.920
|7
|3
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|19
|1160
|54
|600
|.917
|10
|5
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|20
|1187
|55
|608
|.917
|9
|10
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|446
|.914
|7
|7
|2
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|11
|623
|27
|284
|.913
|5
|4
|1
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|8
|442
|25
|258
|.912
|4
|2
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|21
|1260
|4
|14
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1128
|4
|14
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|23
|1312
|3
|6
|12
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1264
|3
|17
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1212
|3
|13
|4
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|19
|1099
|2
|10
|7
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|14
|770
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|13
|721
|2
|9
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|12
|688
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|667
|2
|6
|3
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|13
|658
|2
|7
|3
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|480
|2
|5
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|7
|420
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0