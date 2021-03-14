Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 28 18 6 4 40 83 62 12-0-2 6-6-2 9-0-1
Washington 27 17 6 4 38 94 87 8-3-2 9-3-2 8-1-1
Pittsburgh 27 17 9 1 35 89 79 11-2-0 6-7-1 7-3-0
Boston 25 14 7 4 32 70 60 7-3-1 7-4-3 4-4-2
Philadelphia 25 13 9 3 29 83 83 7-5-2 6-4-1 5-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 26 11 12 3 25 72 71 5-6-2 6-6-1 5-5-0
New Jersey 24 8 13 3 19 60 79 2-10-1 6-3-2 2-7-1
Buffalo 26 6 16 4 16 58 88 2-9-2 4-7-2 0-8-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Tampa Bay 26 19 5 2 40 97 60 10-1-0 9-4-2 8-1-1
Florida 27 18 5 4 40 93 78 8-3-3 10-2-1 6-2-2
Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 10-1-1 9-5-0 7-3-0
Chicago 29 14 10 5 33 89 92 7-4-2 7-6-3 5-4-1
Columbus 29 11 12 6 28 79 97 7-5-4 4-7-2 3-5-2
Nashville 28 11 16 1 23 67 96 7-7-0 4-9-1 3-6-1
Dallas 23 8 9 6 22 67 63 6-4-4 2-5-2 3-5-2
Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95 5-6-3 3-10-1 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 25 18 6 1 37 83 56 10-2-1 8-4-0 8-2-0
Minnesota 25 16 8 1 33 79 63 8-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1
St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92 4-7-3 10-2-2 4-3-3
Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 74 59 8-4-1 7-4-1 6-3-1
Los Angeles 26 11 9 6 28 78 74 4-3-4 7-6-2 4-3-3
Arizona 27 12 11 4 28 69 81 7-7-3 5-4-1 5-4-1
San Jose 25 11 11 3 25 75 89 3-5-1 8-6-2 5-4-1
Anaheim 29 8 15 6 22 63 95 4-10-3 4-5-3 2-5-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 99 75 10-5-1 9-3-1 5-5-0
Winnipeg 27 17 8 2 36 91 78 9-4-1 8-4-1 7-2-1
Edmonton 30 18 12 0 36 100 87 10-8-0 8-4-0 6-4-0
Montreal 27 12 8 7 31 86 74 5-5-1 7-3-6 3-3-4
Calgary 28 13 12 3 29 76 82 7-4-1 6-8-2 5-3-2
Vancouver 31 13 16 2 28 86 100 9-7-2 4-9-0 5-4-1
Ottawa 30 9 20 1 19 79 121 5-6-1 4-14-0 4-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 0

Columbus 4, Dallas 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 0

Calgary 3, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 3

Vegas 5, St. Louis 1

San Jose 3, Anaheim 1

Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1

Florida 4, Chicago 2

Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-15 00:10 GMT+08:00

