All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|83
|62
|Washington
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|94
|87
|Pittsburgh
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|89
|79
|Boston
|25
|14
|7
|4
|32
|70
|60
|Philadelphia
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|83
|83
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|72
|71
|New Jersey
|24
|8
|13
|3
|19
|60
|79
|Buffalo
|26
|6
|16
|4
|16
|58
|88
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|5
|2
|40
|97
|60
|Florida
|27
|18
|5
|4
|40
|93
|78
|Carolina
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|93
|67
|Chicago
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|92
|Columbus
|29
|11
|12
|6
|28
|79
|97
|Nashville
|28
|11
|16
|1
|23
|67
|96
|Dallas
|23
|8
|9
|6
|22
|67
|63
|Detroit
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|63
|95
|Vegas
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|83
|56
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|79
|63
|St. Louis
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|88
|92
|Colorado
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|74
|59
|Los Angeles
|26
|11
|9
|6
|28
|78
|74
|Arizona
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|69
|81
|San Jose
|25
|11
|11
|3
|25
|75
|89
|Anaheim
|29
|8
|15
|6
|22
|63
|95
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|99
|75
|Winnipeg
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|91
|78
|Edmonton
|30
|18
|12
|0
|36
|100
|87
|Montreal
|27
|12
|8
|7
|31
|86
|74
|Calgary
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|76
|82
|Vancouver
|31
|13
|16
|2
|28
|86
|100
|Ottawa
|30
|9
|20
|1
|19
|79
|121
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 0
Columbus 4, Dallas 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 0
Calgary 3, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 3
Vegas 5, St. Louis 1
San Jose 3, Anaheim 1
Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1
Florida 4, Chicago 2
Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.