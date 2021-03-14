Taiwanese street cleaner turns in large sum of found cash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau worker turned in lost money he found, which was valued at nearly NT$50,000 (US$1,724).

The cash was claimed by its owner the next day, the bureau said in a press release.

Liang Tsung-sheng (梁宗盛) said that when he found the money, his first thought was to turn it over to the police, imagining the anxiety of the owner.

The good samaritan was sweeping Fudong Street in Tainan’s East District Friday afternoon (March 12) when he found a folded white envelope. As it looked dirty, he dumped it into a garbage bag without a second thought.

However, before it was too late, he caught a glimpse of a dollar sign and a number written on the outside of the envelope. After work, he paid a visit to the Dongmen Police Station, where cash amounting to NT$46,100 plus US$100 was counted out.

According to the police, the owner of the lost money lives in northern Taiwan and has relatives residing in East District. The owner lost the envelope on Fudong Street on Friday and with a relative had been calling various police stations.



(Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau photo)