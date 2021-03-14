Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Ming-an (黃民安), an actor and the head of the dance troupe Representation Theatre, died at the age of 42 on Saturday (March 13).
In addition to his position at the theater, Huang appeared in many TV shows and films in Taiwan.
The cause of death was a cardiogenic shock, according to CNA.
Between performances at the Grasstraw Festival on Saturday, Huang was seen lying on his side. While the rest of the troupe and the audience thought he was acting, his wife found he had no heartbeat when she later tried to rouse him.
The dance troupe on Sunday took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Huang and lament the stresses faced by Taiwan’s performing artists.
Representation Theatre along with the host of the Grasstraw Festival, Our Theatre, set up a memorial wall in Chiayi County’s Minsyong Township that will run through March 21.
A commemorative press conference held Sunday morning was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌).
各位朋友： 很遺憾地，必須向大家說明：今天草草戲劇節的民雄園區活動現場，發生一件令所有人遺憾不捨的事。 台灣表演藝術環境一直都存在著各式各樣的挑戰。身處產業其中的表演者，長年維持高強度的身心磨練。在今天的戲劇節舉辦過程中，長期致力於表演...由再現劇團發佈於 2021年3月13日 星期六