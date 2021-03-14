Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42

Huang found unresponsive after cardiogenic shock

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/14 20:50
Huang Ming-an (Facebook, Huang Ming-an photo)

Huang Ming-an (Facebook, Huang Ming-an photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Ming-an (黃民安), an actor and the head of the dance troupe Representation Theatre, died at the age of 42 on Saturday (March 13).

In addition to his position at the theater, Huang appeared in many TV shows and films in Taiwan.

The cause of death was a cardiogenic shock, according to CNA.

Between performances at the Grasstraw Festival on Saturday, Huang was seen lying on his side. While the rest of the troupe and the audience thought he was acting, his wife found he had no heartbeat when she later tried to rouse him.

The dance troupe on Sunday took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Huang and lament the stresses faced by Taiwan’s performing artists.

Representation Theatre along with the host of the Grasstraw Festival, Our Theatre, set up a memorial wall in Chiayi County’s Minsyong Township that will run through March 21.

A commemorative press conference held Sunday morning was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌).

各位朋友： 很遺憾地，必須向大家說明：今天草草戲劇節的民雄園區活動現場，發生一件令所有人遺憾不捨的事。 台灣表演藝術環境一直都存在著各式各樣的挑戰。身處產業其中的表演者，長年維持高強度的身心磨練。在今天的戲劇節舉辦過程中，長期致力於表演...

再現劇團發佈於 2021年3月13日 星期六
Huang Ming-an
Representation Theatre
Ministry of Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei book fair moves online over Covid fears
Taipei book fair moves online over Covid fears
2021/01/20 16:55
London East Asia Film Festival features Taiwanese thriller 'Detention'
London East Asia Film Festival features Taiwanese thriller 'Detention'
2020/12/11 13:32
Taiwan's National Palace Museum will not be renamed: Cabinet secretary-general
Taiwan's National Palace Museum will not be renamed: Cabinet secretary-general
2020/12/01 14:23
Ministry of Culture may amend rules for Chinese journalists in Taiwan
Ministry of Culture may amend rules for Chinese journalists in Taiwan
2020/11/27 17:48
Taiwan and Thailand cartoonists take part in comics exchange
Taiwan and Thailand cartoonists take part in comics exchange
2020/11/27 11:07

Updated : 2021-03-14 21:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan