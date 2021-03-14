Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Ming-an (黃民安), an actor and the head of the dance troupe Representation Theatre, died at the age of 42 on Saturday (March 13).

In addition to his position at the theater, Huang appeared in many TV shows and films in Taiwan.

The cause of death was a cardiogenic shock, according to CNA.

Between performances at the Grasstraw Festival on Saturday, Huang was seen lying on his side. While the rest of the troupe and the audience thought he was acting, his wife found he had no heartbeat when she later tried to rouse him.

The dance troupe on Sunday took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Huang and lament the stresses faced by Taiwan’s performing artists.

Representation Theatre along with the host of the Grasstraw Festival, Our Theatre, set up a memorial wall in Chiayi County’s Minsyong Township that will run through March 21.

A commemorative press conference held Sunday morning was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌).