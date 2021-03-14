Taipei offers help to nearby cities amid water shortages

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Saturday said Taipei is helping the nearby cities of New Taipei, Keelung and Taoyuan deal with water shortages at a time when some reservoirs are low on water due to the lack of rainfall in the second half of 2020.

In a Facebook post, Ko said nearly a quarter of Taiwan's farmland has now been cut off from water for irrigation and the water supply for industrial use has also been affected by the lack of rainfall.

Because Taipei's water supply, which comes mainly from the Feitsui Reservoir, is stable, the city has recently begun supplying a combined 910,000 cubic meters of water to New Taipei, Keelung and Taoyuan cities on a daily basis, the mayor said.

By doing so, Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan can channel more water southbound to Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, which have been more severely affected by the drought, Ko said.

The Feitsui Reservoir's water level is currently at 87.1 percent capacity.

Though the reservoir is based in New Taipei City, it is administered by Taipei and mainly supplies water to the capital city, with only a small portion of its supply going to New Taipei.

Asked to comment, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said Sunday that the city does not have much demand for water for irrigation or industrial purposes and will continue to supply water to nearby cities as long as it has enough to meet its own needs.

This year's water shortages, concentrated on the middle third of the island, are the result of Taiwan not getting any typhoons in 2020, the first time that has happened since 1964.

The water levels in a number of reservoirs in central and southern Taiwan have fallen below 20 percent capacity, according to Water Resources Agency (WRA) statistics.

In Kaohsiung, the flow rate of the Gaoping River -- a major source of water for Kaohsiung residents -- has fallen to as low as 6.4 centimeters per second, the WRA said, down from 8-10 cm/sec last week and from 100 cm/sec during peak flow periods.

But Zou Hau-Gui (鄒漢貴), deputy head of the WRA's Southern Region Water Resources Office, said Kaohsiung's water supply is relatively stable as two reservoirs supplying the city, Fengshan Reservoir and Agongdian Reservoir, currently have around 45 percent of capacity.

The city government also has seven subsurface water wells that can supply up to a total of 700,000 cubic meters of water to Kaohsiung a day, nearly half of the southern port city's daily consumption of 1.5 million cubic meters.