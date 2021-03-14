Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA has a record day with 5 triple-doubles

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/14 14:52
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) meet after an NBA basketball game Saturday, Marc...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game,...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden celebrates with coach Steve Nash, right, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit...
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) pressures Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) meet after an NBA basketball game Saturday, Marc...

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game,...

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden celebrates with coach Steve Nash, right, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit...

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) pressures Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday...

An NBA-record five players had triple-doubles Saturday, including former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook in the same game.

All-Stars James Harden, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis also had triple-doubles in victories by their teams.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help Milwaukee beat Washington 125-119. The two-time MVP helped the Bucks overcome 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds by Westbrook, who owns the NBA record with 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17.

Triple-doubles have since become more common — he averaged one for three straight seasons — but there had never been so many as during Saturday's eight-game schedule.

Randle started the record day with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in New York's 119-97 victory in Oklahoma City, becoming the first Knicks player with two triple-doubles in the same season since Mark Jackson in the 1988-89 season.

Harden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his ninth triple-double since being traded to Brooklyn in January, as the Nets beat Detroit 100-95.

Sabonis got the last of the night with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Indiana to a 122-111 victory in Phoenix.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-14 16:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue