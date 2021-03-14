Warm, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan this week: Meteorologist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) forecast warm, sunny weather for Taiwan from today (March 14) through Friday.

As seasonal northeasterly winds continue to weaken today, only the eastern side of the country has a chance of occasional rains, Wu said, according to CNA.

The meteorologist said that high temperatures in northern Taiwan will gradually rise to over 30 degrees Celsius over the week, while highs for central and southern Taiwan will surpass 32 degrees in the next five days.

However, the next cold front will arrive around Saturday afternoon, per CNA. Though not much total rainfall is expected, the cold air mass will cause temperatures in northern Taiwan to plummet as it moves south. Cold and wet weather for the region will likely last until next Sunday.

Meanwhile, temperatures in other regions of the country will drop slightly, CNA cited Wu as saying.