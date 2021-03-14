Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UC Davis women beat UCI for second straight Big West title

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 11:12
UC Davis women beat UCI for second straight Big West title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cierra Hall scored 23 points, Evanne Turner had 22 and top-seeded UC Davis pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 2 seed UC Irvine 61-42 on Saturday night in the Big West Conference tournament championship.

It was the second straight title and third overall for UC Davis (13-2), which also won the tournament in 2011. The Aggies are also the first to win back-to-back championships since Cal State Northridge in 2014 and 2015.

Hall, the Big West Conference Player of the Year, and Turner were a combined 18-of-28 shooting and made six of the Aggies' seven 3-pointers. Sage Stobbart added five points and 12 rebounds.

Neither team held more than a four-point lead until the Aggies ended the third quarter on a 6-2 surge for a 40-34 advantage. Turner scored 11 points and Hall added six as the Aggies outscored UCI 21-8 in the fourth.

Chloe Webb had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Anteaters (15-9). Kayla Williams added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

UC Davis leads the series 32-9 and is 4-1 against UCI in the tournament. It was the Anteaters' fifth appearance in the championship game, and they won the title in 1997.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-03-14 13:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue