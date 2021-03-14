Alexa
Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Maple Leafs 5-2

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 11:12
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Lowry broke a tie at 7:39 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.

Lowry added an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton also each had a goal and an assist to help the Jets take the three-game series 2-1. Paul Stastny also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

William Nylander and Jake Muzzin scored for North-leading Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Toronto beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight.

Lowry gave the Jets a 3-2 lead after Andersen couldn’t control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of defenseman Travis Dermott to Lowry.

Ehlers made it 4-2 in a power play with 5:26 left. He has 14 goals.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Montreal on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Sunday night.

Updated : 2021-03-14 12:00 GMT+08:00

