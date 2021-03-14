Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Shilin Night Market in Taipei struggles to find way out of COVID slump

Shilin Night Market sees dwindling visitors as country keeps borders largely closed

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/14 11:34
Visitor holds a fried chicken cutlet at Shilin Night Market in Taipei. (Tourism Bureau photo)

Visitor holds a fried chicken cutlet at Shilin Night Market in Taipei. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Once a bustling tourist attraction of Taipei, the Shilin Night Market is now struggling to keep business alive, after foot traffic levels drastically dropped resulting from coronavirus concerns.

In 2020, Taipei saw the closure of 13,606 businesses, with an additional 1,893 shops closing so far this year. At least 70 businesses at Shilin Night Market have shuttered their doors, PTS reported, citing data of Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC).

A 60 percent reduction in visitor numbers amid the pandemic and the staggering cost to lease a store, up to NT$200,000 (US$7,092) a month, have contributed to the culinary hub's business woes. Even slashed store rental fees, which were reduced down to NT$60,000, have failed to revive interest amongst potential investors, according to PTC.

TCOOC believes the night market's decline can also be attributed to reports of fruit stalls ripping off customers, tarnishing the marketplace’s reputation. Efforts to rebrand the market have been carried out, the Taipei City Government said, including an overhaul of its facilities and hygiene practices, better price labeling, recalibrated marketing, and the launch of a “micro travel” program involving guided cultural tours.

The Shilin Night Market Development and Promotion Association pointed out that the market is endeavoring to get back on its feet, with the number of empty shopfronts down from 120 last year to 84. Local businesses have come up with a new business strategy that pivots towards attracting young students rather than international tourists, wrote Liberty Times.
Shilin Night Market
Taipei
night market
pandemic
COVID-19
coroanvirus
visitors
tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
2021/03/13 18:26
Man arrested for murder threats at Taipei MRT station
Man arrested for murder threats at Taipei MRT station
2021/03/13 15:17
Driver rams 2 cars and 13 scooters at Taipei police station
Driver rams 2 cars and 13 scooters at Taipei police station
2021/03/13 13:48
US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022
US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022
2021/03/13 10:00
Milky Way, Clam City touted in Taiwan-Palau travel bubble
Milky Way, Clam City touted in Taiwan-Palau travel bubble
2021/03/13 09:00

Updated : 2021-03-14 12:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan