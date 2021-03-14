Alexa
Taiwan Army Special Forces conduct drills in Tamsui

Exercises part of 21-day tactical march in northern Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/14 10:51
Army Special Forces Command 2nd battalion troops on the move. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2nd battalion of the Army’s Special Forces Command on Friday (March 12) conducted drills in Tamsui as part of a 21-day tactical march in northern Taiwan.

The battalion, in full combat gear, entered Tamsui at 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning after it received orders to move out and walked along the river bank onto the Guandu Bridge, accompanied by tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the Guandu Area Command, according to Youth Daily.

The battalion then began conducting defensive drills simulating an invading force carrying out an amphibious assault in the Tamsui River area. The Special Forces Command pointed out that the tactical march is an important facet of training. It aims to combine the nation’s overall military defense strategy and the tactical applications of special operations.

The battalion’s drills will incorporate simulated actual combat scenarios and allow the Special Forces Command to practice giving orders and maintain clear communications. They will also strengthen the combat capabilities of special operations forces so that they are well-versed in various scenarios and environments such as fighting in mountain passes or coastal towns, Military News Agency reported.

The tactical march started from the Special Forces Command’s Wuhan base in Taoyuan on March 9, and soldiers will have trekked a total of 505 kilometers after 21 days.
Taiwan
Army Special Forces Command
Taiwanese military

