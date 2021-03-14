Alexa
Southern Utah wins first game of spring, 34-24 over Cal Poly

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 09:21
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Miller completed 21-of-28 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and Southern Utah scored 24 unanswered points in the first half to cruise past Cal Poly 34-24 on Saturday for its first win of the spring season.

Southern Utah (1-2, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) spoiled coach Beau Baldwin's debut with Cal Poly, after he spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at California.

Two of Miller's touchdowns were to Brandon Schenks, covering 73 and 12 yards, and the other was David Atencio's 13-yarder. Southern Utah snapped a 15-game losing streak against Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

Jalen Hamler was 22-of-34 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns for Cal Poly (0-1), which was forced to postpone its first two scheduled games of the season. He had scoring strikes of 2 and 42 yards to Quentin Harrison, and 17 yards to Michael Roth.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-14 10:30 GMT+08:00

