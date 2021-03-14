Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stilianos' 2 TD catches helps Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 08:24
Stilianos' 2 TD catches helps Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Steven Stilianos caught two touchdown passes, Jaden Sutton ran for a score and Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Cole Northrup was 9-of-14 passing for 141 yards for Lafayette. Sutton had 21 carries for 90 yards with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Northrup lateraled to Quinn Revere who then tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stilianos as the Leopards built a 14-0 halftime advantage.

Northrup's 12-yard touchdown pass to Stilianos capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive drive that stretched the lead to 21-10 with 6:44 remaining. On the ensuing Colgate possession, DaRon Gilbert picked off a Grant Breneman pass and Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 25-yard field goal four plays later.

Breneman completed 19 of 31 passes for 237 yards. Jake Froschauer scored on a 4-yard run for the Raiders, who finished with just 55 yards on the ground.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-14 10:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan