By Associated Press
2021/03/14 08:46
Freshman secures N.D. State's 21-13 win over Illinois State

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Cam Miller capped a 13-play, 84-yard drive with a 6-yard scramble for a touchdown to clinch North Dakota State's 21-13 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

Miller, who entered the game with no pass attempts and two runs for 7 yards, picked up 17 yards with his arm and 25 yards with his feet, scoring with 3:39 to play.

Miller finished 5 of 7 for 61 yards with 11 rushes for a team-high 57 yards.

An 85-yard punt return by Jayden Price and 15-yard touchdown run by Kobe Johnson gave the Bison (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who played one game in the fall, a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Redbirds (0-3, 0-3) got back in the game on a Bryce Jefferson 4-yard pass to Tanner Taula midway through the third quarter. Then Tyler Pennington capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge but the PAT was blocked by Spencer Waege.

NDSU had just a 287-257 advantage in total yards but also four turnovers

Updated : 2021-03-14 10:29 GMT+08:00

