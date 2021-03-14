Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davidson holds off Stetson's late rally to win 26-20

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 07:15
Davidson holds off Stetson's late rally to win 26-20

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Phelps accounted for three touchdowns as Davidson built a seemingly comfortable lead by the middle of the fourth quarter and then held on to beat Stetson 26-20 on Saturday.

Davidson (1-1, 1-0 Pioneer League) put up 20 unanswered points in the second half and piled up a 26-7 lead by the 8:51 mark of the fourth quarter.

But Stetson caught a spark, driving from their own 13 for an Alex Piccirilli touchdown on a 3-yard keeper. The Hatters recovered an onside kick and struck again when Piccirilli found Mason Proch for an 11-yard score. Stetson tried another onside kick, but Davidson recovered it and ran out the final 2:07.

Phelps was 7-of-10 passing for 92 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also had 120 yards rushing on 21 carries and a 6-yard touchdown run. Jalen Staples and Eli Turner had TD catches for Davidson.

Piccirilli threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score for the Hatters in their season opener.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-14 08:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe