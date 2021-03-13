Sri Lanka to ban burqas over 'national security' concerns

Face coverings were temporarily banned in Sri Lanka following the 2019 terror attacks Face coverings were temporarily banned in Sri Lanka following the 2019 terror attacks

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday said it would soon outlaw the burqa, a loose garment which is sometimes worn by Muslim women to completely cover their face and body in public.

It was unclear whether the ban included the niqab — another type of garment worn by some Muslim women that covers the face but leaves the eyes open.

The Buddhist-dominated nation has already introduced a temporary ban on burqas following terror attacks which killed over 260 people in 2019.

Curbing 'religious extremism'

"The burqa has a direct impact on national security," said Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara on Saturday.

"In our early days, we had a lot of Muslim friends, but Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," Weerasekara said, according to video footage sent by his ministry.

"It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it."

Weerasekara said he would be seeking approval from the Cabinet of Ministers to make the ban permanent.

Islamic schools to close

The minister announced the move during ceremony in a Buddhist temple. He also said the authorities were closing over 1,000 Islamic schools, known as madrassas, in the Asian country.

The madrassas, according to the minister, were not registered and were not following the national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

Government to detain extremists for 'deradicalization'

Muslims make up some 9% of Sri Lanka's 22 million population.

Following the 2019 bombings of hotels and Christian churches, a presidential commission called for a ban of Islamist extremists and ultra-nationalist Buddhist groups, saying those factions were feeding off each other.

Also on Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapksa announced that the government would grant itself new powers for "deradicalization" of suspected extremists.

Under the new measures, authorities would be able to detain anyone suspected of "acts of violence or religious, racial or communal disharmony or feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities" — and keep them in detention for up to two years.

The new rule, according to the AFP news agency, does not apply specifically to Muslims and can be used against any religious group or community.

