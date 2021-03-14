Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Missouri State uses big plays to beat South Dakota 27-24

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 06:51
Missouri State uses big plays to beat South Dakota 27-24

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Montrae Braswell scored on kickoff and interception returns in the first half and Eric Johnson blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter to help Missouri State beat South Dakota 27-24 on Saturday.

Braswell returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7 late in the first quarter and intercepted Carson Camp’s pass and returned it 36 yards to give the Bears (2-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 17-14 lead in the middle of the second quarter.

Jeremiah Wilson, who ran for 57 yards, made it 24-all for Missouri State on a 6-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Johnson blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by South Dakota’s Mason Lorber to keep it tied with 12:35 left in the fourth.

Missouri State then drove 42 yards on nine plays and capped the scoring with Jose Pizano’s 28-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the game.

South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-325, but the Bears had no turnovers and sacked Camp six times.

Camp passed for 339 yards and a touchdown for the Coyotes (1-2, 1-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-14 08:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe