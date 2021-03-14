Man City moves 17 points clear with 3-0 win over Fulham

Manchester City's John Stones, centre, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match ... Manchester City's John Stones, centre, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Saturday March 13, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

Manchester City's John Stones, right, scores the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the ... Manchester City's John Stones, right, scores the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Saturday March 13, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

Fulham's Josh Onomah is tackled while shooting on goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven ... Fulham's Josh Onomah is tackled while shooting on goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Saturday March 13, 2021. (Justin Setterfield/Pool via AP)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manch... Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Saturday March 13, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

Manchester City's John Stones, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulha... Manchester City's John Stones, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Saturday March 13, 2021. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City moved 17 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday.

After beating champion Liverpool last week, Fulham held off the leaders for 47 minutes until John Stones tapped into the back of the net from a ball sent into the box by Joao Cancelo.

A fortunate rebound allowed City to extend its lead in the 56th minute.

Joachim Andersen cleared the ball into Fulham teammate Ivan Cavaleiro, and it rebounded behind the home backline and into the path of Gabriel Jesus. He had enough time and space to round goalkeeper Alphonse Areola before putting the ball in the back of the net

The third goal came on the hour after former City defender Tosin Adarabioyo pushed Ferran Torres in the box and referee Andre Marriner pointed immediately to the penalty spot. Sergio Aguero then fired the ball into the corner of the goal.

Fulham is only in the relegation zone on goal difference but 17th-place Brighton has two games in hand.

