Richmond stomps out Elon in a 38-14 win

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 06:49
Richmond stomps out Elon in a 38-14 win

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two touchdowns and ran for another and Richmond controlled from the outset and beat Elon 38-14 on Saturday.

The Spiders (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) took the opening kick and went on an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive that finished with a 10-yard scoring pass from Mancuso to Justin Jasper.

On Elon's second play from scrimmage, Tyler Dressler intercepted Phoenix quarterback JR Martin and ran it 15 yards to Elon's 14 and gave the offense a short field.

Richmond proceeded to turn that into a seven-play drive in almost three minutes that concluded when Mancuso crashed in from a yard out.

On the Phoenix's (1-3, 0-2) ensuing drive, Martin wrapped up a nine-play, 66-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Parham to reduce the deficit to 14-7 near the end of the first quarter.

Mancuso salted it early in the second when he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Leroy Henley with 10:18 before halftime.

Elon's Martin threw for 90 yards on 6-for-14 passing. On in relief, Justin Allen went 3-for-6 passing for 58 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Updated : 2021-03-14 08:58 GMT+08:00

