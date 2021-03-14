Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jackson St women capture SWAC title, NCAA bid with clutch FT

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 06:38
Jackson St women capture SWAC title, NCAA bid with clutch FT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cherelle Jones made two free throws with 13.9 seconds left and top-seeded Jackson State earned its first NCAA Tournament in 13 years with a 67-66 win over second seed Alabama State in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Jones, who was 19 of 40 from the line this season, and 16 of 46 last season, came through after grabbing an offensive rebound. Moments earlier SWAC freshman of the year Farrah Pearson hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that put Alabama State on top 66-65 with 17.2 seconds left.

Ameshya Williams, the SWAC defensive player of the year, scored on a assist from Jones with 1:29 of go and Dayzsha Rogan, the SWAC player of the year, put the Tigers on top 65-63 with a pair of free throws at 33.1.

Those plays followed a 3-pointer from Ayana Emmanuel that capped an 11-0 Hornets run for a 63-61 lead.

Rogan led the Tigers (18-5) to their fifth NCAA Tournament with 25 points. Jones scored 13, going 7 of 9 from the foul line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Williams added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Emmanuel led the Hornets (16-4) with 17 points and Tamirea Thomas added 11.

The teams split during the regular season, with the Tigers securing the No. 1 seed by winning on the last day. However, this game was a slugfest with the Hornets trailing 46-29 with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter.

The game had 52 turnovers (30 on the winners), 47 fouls (27 on the losers) and 58 free throws while both teams shot less than 39% from the field.

Jackson State has won eight SWAC championships, dating to the pre-Division I days, breaking a tie for the most with Grambling State.

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-14 08:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe