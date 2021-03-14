Alexa
Panarin returns as New York Rangers beat Boston Bruins 4-0

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/14 06:11
New York Rangers' Keith Kinkaid blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in B...

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.

Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018. Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which lost 4-0 in Boston on Thursday.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-14 07:31 GMT+08:00

