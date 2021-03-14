Alexa
Welch passes for 359 yards, Samford beats Wofford 37-31

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 06:05
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Liam Welch passed for 359 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Samford overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Wofford 37-31 on Saturday.

Ty King caught seven passes for 178 yards, including a 52-yard TD catch early in the third quarter that tied it at 24 for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chris Oladokun followed with his second 1-yard TD run of the game to give Samford the lead for good. Mitchell Fineran extended the lead to 37-24 with a pair of field goals early in the fourth quarter.

T.J. Luther had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for the FCS 20th-ranked Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Jamari Broussard ran eight times for 79 yards and Irvin Mulligan ran nine times for 69 yards.

Wofford cut the deficit to 37-31 with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by Ryan Lovelace’s 1-yard TD run with 4:20 left in the game. The Terriers forced a three-and-out and took possession on their 25 with 3:09 left. Jimmy Weirick completed a 31-yard pass to KeiAndre Sanders to convert a fourth-and-28 but had a pass intercepted by Samford’s Wade White four plays later.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

