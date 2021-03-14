Alexa
Furman holds off East Tennessee State 17-13

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 05:35
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Wynn ran 15 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 39 yards to help Furman beat East Tennessee State 17-13 on Saturday.

The Paladins (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference), ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25, scored all their points in the third quarter.

Wynn capped the opening drive of the second half with an 11-yard TD run and scored with a 5-yard run on the next drive. Timmy Bleekrode’s 47-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the period made it 17-10.

Tyler Keltner’s 30-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (1-1, 1-1) early in the fourth — his second of the game — cut the deficit to four. But ETSU was unable to drive further than its own 32 in its three remaining possessions.

Quay Holmes ran 18 times for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers, who led 10-0 at halftime.

Updated : 2021-03-14 07:30 GMT+08:00

