Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Murphy leads Kennesaw State over Charleston Southern 24-19

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 05:35
Murphy leads Kennesaw State over Charleston Southern 24-19

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy accounted for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Murphy threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Caleb O’Neal that stretched the Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) lead to to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter. He also tossed a 23-yard score to Kyle Glover in the second quarter and ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the third. He finished with 113 yards rushing on 27 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 108 yards.

Jack Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to lead Charleston Southern in its season opener. Chambers broke loose on an 18-yard TD run with 7:55 remaining and scored on a 1-yard run with 1:47 to play, but the Owls recovered the ensuing onside kick. He also had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan in the second quarter.

Kennesaw State has won four straight against the Buccaneers and is 2-0 for the first since its 2015 inaugural season when it started 3-0.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-14 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation