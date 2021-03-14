Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

VMI beats Mercer 41-14, off to first 3-0 start since 1981

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 05:53
VMI beats Mercer 41-14, off to first 3-0 start since 1981

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and VMI beat Mercer 41-14 on Saturday.

VMI is off to its first 3-0 start since 1981 and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bears (1-5, 1-2).

The Keydets (3-0, 3-0 Southern) rolled up 470 yards offense while holding Mercer to 170. Udinksi was 26-of-36 passing for 242 yards, including a 27-yard score to Leroy Thomas for a 34-0 third-quarter lead. Udinski added a pair of 1-yard touchdown rushes.

Korey Birdy ran for 113 yards on 27 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown in the first half that ended with VMI ahead 17-0. Seth Morgan added a 6-yard TD pass to Tice Toomy in the fourth quarter.

Both of the Bears' scores came in the final quarter, Ethan Dirrim catching two short TD passes, one each from Carter Peevy and Harrison Frost.

VMI has given up an average of 11.3 points per game. Stone Snyder had seven solo tackles and Connor Riddle had four. The two linebackers were involved in a combined 20 tackles.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-14 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation