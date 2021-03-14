Alexa
Editor of top German newspaper suspended in compliance probe

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 04:49
BERLIN (AP) — The chief editor of Germany's top-selling newspaper, the daily Bild, has been temporarily suspended at his request while allegations of “compliance violations” are investigated, the paper's publisher said Saturday.

Publishing company Axel Springer SE said Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt denied the allegations, which the company didn't detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

Axel Springer said in a statement that “the internal compliance management has called in external experts,” and that so far there was no “clear evidence” against Reichelt.

“To make sure that the investigation process can be seen through to the end undisturbed, and the editorial team can work without further burdens, (Reichelt) has asked the Axel Springer board to release him from his functions until the accusations have been clarified,” it added. “In the meantime, the release has become effective.”

While the investigation continues, Alexandra Wuerzbach, the chief editor of Bild's Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag, will take charge of the editorial office, Axel Springer said.

Updated : 2021-03-14 05:58 GMT+08:00

