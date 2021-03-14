Rangers beat Bruins 4-0 in Panarin's first game back

Boston Bruins' Connor Clifton (75) defends against New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) and Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey... Boston Bruins' Connor Clifton (75) defends against New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) and Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal with Jacob Trouba (8), K'Andre Miller (79), Pavel Buchnevich (89) and Mika Zibanejad (93) dur... New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal with Jacob Trouba (8), K'Andre Miller (79), Pavel Buchnevich (89) and Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Rangers' Kevin Rooney (17) checks Boston Bruins' Chris Wagner (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, ... New York Rangers' Kevin Rooney (17) checks Boston Bruins' Chris Wagner (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) tries to get a shot on Boston Bruins' Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, ... New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) tries to get a shot on Boston Bruins' Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) celebrates at the bench with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game agains... New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) celebrates at the bench with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 13, 2021... New York Rangers' Chris Kreider celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.

Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018. Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and K’Andre Miller each had a goal for New York, which lost 4-0 in Boston on Thursday. Mika Zibanejad added two assists and Kreider had one.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games.

The Rangers called the story about Panarin fabricated and designed to intimidate him for his political views against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His former coach in the Kontinental Hockey League, Andrei Nazarov, said he was motivated to speak about the alleged incident because he disagreed with Panarin’s criticism of the Russian government.

Playing in just his fourth game this season, the 31-year-old Kinkaid was hardly tested as the Rangers got to most of the loose pucks, limited the Bruins’ break-ins and ability to control the puck in the offensive zone.

At the end, a Rangers player could be heard yelling: “That a boy, Keith!”

Recalled from the taxi squad on March 6 when Igor Shesterkin was injured, Kinkaid played in relief Thursday, stopping all 13 shots. On Saturday, he saw just 11 on goal in the first two periods.

Boston forward Jake DeBrusk, who had a goal Thursday after being benched and called out for his play this season by coach Bruce Cassidy, missed the game because he was in COVID-19 protocol.

Coming off a lackluster effort when they were decidedly outplayed on Thursday, the Rangers were ready from the start, hitting the Bruins early and controlled most of the first two periods.

Miller’s wrister from the right point ricocheted into the net off the far post, making it 1-0 just 3:06 into the game.

Kreider’s goal made it 2-0 in the second period when he one-timed Zibanejad’s pass from the right corner after the puck slid through the slot just past the stick of Jarred Tinordi’s diving attempt to block it.

HALAK HIGHLIGHTS

New York’s 1-0 edge after one period would have been more without two stellar stops by Halak. He made a left pad save on Alexis Lafreniere’s bid from the edge of the crease at the end of a New York power play, and stopped Kevin Rooney’s open shot from directly in front.

He also robbed Kreider’s two close chances on a Rangers power play midway into the second.

TUUKKA TIMETABLE

Cassidy didn’t have any update on No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask’s potential return during his morning videoconference with the media. Cassidy just said if Rask couldn’t travel that Halak would not play both games of a two-game trip to Pittsburgh.

Rask suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of last Sunday’s loss against New Jersey, reaching for his back as he skated quickly to the bench for an extra skater in the closing minutes.

Dan Vladar was the backup Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT

Rangers: host the Flyers on Monday in the first matchup between the clubs at Madison Square Garden this season.

Bruins: at the Penguins on Monday. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting in Pittsburgh this season.

